Good Tuesday morning. The sky is clearing out and we’re waking up to chilly conditions. A very pleasant day is ahead, however, as highs improve to the 70s for all of us, with mild winds.
A warming trend ramps up tomorrow and Thursday, with temperatures soaring to the 80s and even 90s, but the summer warmth comes with strong winds. The wildfire danger rises quite a bit for those days.
Friday will be windy and warmer than average again but highs drop to the 70s before a few rain showers move through that night.
Enjoy your Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Light winds and a nice afternoon
Amarillo52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 14 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dumas45°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Hereford41°F Clear Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dalhart43°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Perryton49°F Overcast Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Pampa49°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Good Tuesday morning. The sky is clearing out and we’re waking up to chilly conditions. A very pleasant day is ahead, however, as highs improve to the 70s for all of us, with mild winds.