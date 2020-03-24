Light winds and a nice afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

41°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

43°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Perryton

49°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Good Tuesday morning. The sky is clearing out and we’re waking up to chilly conditions. A very pleasant day is ahead, however, as highs improve to the 70s for all of us, with mild winds.

A warming trend ramps up tomorrow and Thursday, with temperatures soaring to the 80s and even 90s, but the summer warmth comes with strong winds. The wildfire danger rises quite a bit for those days.

Friday will be windy and warmer than average again but highs drop to the 70s before a few rain showers move through that night.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss