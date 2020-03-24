Light winds and a nice afternoon

Good Tuesday morning. The sky is clearing out and we’re waking up to chilly conditions. A very pleasant day is ahead, however, as highs improve to the 70s for all of us, with mild winds.



A warming trend ramps up tomorrow and Thursday, with temperatures soaring to the 80s and even 90s, but the summer warmth comes with strong winds. The wildfire danger rises quite a bit for those days.



Friday will be windy and warmer than average again but highs drop to the 70s before a few rain showers move through that night.



Enjoy your Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin