Light Snow and Cold Weather...

AMARILLO, TX - Good Wednesday Evening.

Flurries and snow showers developing to our south tonight, may spread northeast into our southern and eastern counties by early tomorrow morning. At this juncture, Amarillo looks to be on the northwest edge of any snowfall. Light accumulations of snow could occur across the aforementioned counties with amounts anywhere from a trace to a few of inches. As tomorrow unfolds, the snow showers should dissipate by early afternoon, with temperatures warming into the upper 30's and 40’s. Friday and Saturday will continue to warm with sunshine, and highs in the 50’s and 60’s respectively. Sunday might top out close to 70, followed by a chance of thundershowers by Sunday night into Monday morning.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris