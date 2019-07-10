Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We’re starting off pretty humid outdoors, with winds from the east. The wind will keep coming from that direction throughout the day, before a summertime front comes in this evening to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms. We’ll reach temperatures in the mid 80s by noon, and we’ll still feel muggy. Look for highs in the 90s before storms develop across the Panhandles, some getting strong enough for large hail and strong downburst winds.
A few storms will continue on tonight, clearing out by tomorrow morning but Thursday is looking a bit less hot, with highs around the upper 80s and low 90s. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in eastern New Mexico.
From Friday on, rain-less and seasonally hot conditions take over and carry us into the weekend.
Stay cool and have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Less heat, more storms
Amarillo71°F Fog Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas67°F Fog Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford66°F Fog Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart65°F Fair Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph ENE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton71°F Fair Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa73°F Fair Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We’re starting off pretty humid outdoors, with winds from the east. The wind will keep coming from that direction throughout the day, before a summertime front comes in this evening to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms. We’ll reach temperatures in the mid 80s by noon, and we’ll still feel muggy. Look for highs in the 90s before storms develop across the Panhandles, some getting strong enough for large hail and strong downburst winds.