Less heat, more storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fog

Amarillo

71°F Fog Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Dumas

67°F Fog Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Hereford

66°F Fog Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms/Wind
62°F Isolated Thunderstorms/Wind
Wind
21 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
66°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
68°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We’re starting off pretty humid outdoors, with winds from the east. The wind will keep coming from that direction throughout the day, before a summertime front comes in this evening to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms. We’ll reach temperatures in the mid 80s by noon, and we’ll still feel muggy. Look for highs in the 90s before storms develop across the Panhandles, some getting strong enough for large hail and strong downburst winds.

A few storms will continue on tonight, clearing out by tomorrow morning but Thursday is looking a bit less hot, with highs around the upper 80s and low 90s. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in eastern New Mexico.

From Friday on, rain-less and seasonally hot conditions take over and carry us into the weekend.

Stay cool and have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Weather

