Less heat for the weekend, and a few more thunderstorms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Few Clouds

Amarillo

54°F Few Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

58°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
17 mph NE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

Pampa

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Good Friday morning folks. We’re waking up to a mild morning across the High Plains under a partly cloudy sky, with a few spots seeing patchy fog. The day ahead of us will be cooler than the last few, with most of the area being behind a frontal boundary. Temperatures top out in the 70s and 80s, with a few 90s south of the front, and for our southeastern counties, look for afternoon thunderstorms. Strong downburst winds and very large hail, up to the size of baseballs, will accompany those storms, that develop after 3 pm and continue into the evening. The tornado threat is extremely low. A few more afternoon storms are possible for our northwestern counties but severe weather is not so likely.

Saturday is looking pretty nice with highs in low 80s, and we may have a few evening storms that continue into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon, we’ll continue with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Next week brings back highs in the 90s with the occasional chance for thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss