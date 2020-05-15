Less heat for the weekend, and a few more thunderstorms

Good Friday morning folks. We’re waking up to a mild morning across the High Plains under a partly cloudy sky, with a few spots seeing patchy fog. The day ahead of us will be cooler than the last few, with most of the area being behind a frontal boundary. Temperatures top out in the 70s and 80s, with a few 90s south of the front, and for our southeastern counties, look for afternoon thunderstorms. Strong downburst winds and very large hail, up to the size of baseballs, will accompany those storms, that develop after 3 pm and continue into the evening. The tornado threat is extremely low. A few more afternoon storms are possible for our northwestern counties but severe weather is not so likely.



Saturday is looking pretty nice with highs in low 80s, and we may have a few evening storms that continue into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon, we’ll continue with highs in the 70s and 80s.



Next week brings back highs in the 90s with the occasional chance for thunderstorms.



Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin