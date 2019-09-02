1  of  3
Breaking News
How to help victims of the mass shooting in Odessa Police say no explanation yet for Texas shooting frenzy Shooter’s identity released, his home raided by law enforcement
Live Now
‘Catastrophic’ Dorian crawling over Bahamas, new watches & warnings issued for Florida

Labor Day heat and sun

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
66°F Clear
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dumas

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
66°F Clear
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Hereford

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
64°F Clear
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

61°F Fair Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
63°F Clear
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Perryton

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
67°F Clear
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Pampa

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
67°F Clear
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Howdy folks and Happy Labor Day to you! If you loved the weather yesterday, well, get ready for more of it. It’s a bit humid to start off the morning while we can expect a hot afternoon with highs in the 90s, but thankfully no triple-digits. The wind will cooperate with any outdoor plans and the chance for rain holds off for awhile.

Tomorrow will be a few degrees hotter with still plenty of sunshine, and we’ll continue on with this kind of heat until the weekend.

By Saturday, the possibility of a few thunderstorms starts creeping back our way, and a few could be seen Sunday as well.

Enjoy your holiday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian Live Feed

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss