Howdy folks and Happy Labor Day to you! If you loved the weather yesterday, well, get ready for more of it. It’s a bit humid to start off the morning while we can expect a hot afternoon with highs in the 90s, but thankfully no triple-digits. The wind will cooperate with any outdoor plans and the chance for rain holds off for awhile.
Tomorrow will be a few degrees hotter with still plenty of sunshine, and we’ll continue on with this kind of heat until the weekend.
By Saturday, the possibility of a few thunderstorms starts creeping back our way, and a few could be seen Sunday as well.
Enjoy your holiday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Labor Day heat and sun
Amarillo65°F Fair Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Clear
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Clear
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford65°F Fair Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Clear
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart61°F Fair Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Clear
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton69°F Fair Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Clear
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa68°F Fair Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Clear
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
