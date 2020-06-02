Good Tuesday morning folks! As this first week of June rolls on, the heat will get more intense. It’s a warm start to the day, leading to a hot and muggy afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. A stray storm or two is not out of the question for areas in eastern New Mexico but most of us will miss out on rain.
Wednesday continues the warming trend with temperatures getting a few degrees higher and another very slim chance for precipitation.
90s and 100s will be seen Thursday with stronger southwest winds and Friday looks to set up the same.
The heat lingers on into the weekend. Try to stay cool and do not leave your kids or pets in a hot car.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
June heat rolls on
Amarillo61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Generally clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Good Tuesday morning folks! As this first week of June rolls on, the heat will get more intense. It’s a warm start to the day, leading to a hot and muggy afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. A stray storm or two is not out of the question for areas in eastern New Mexico but most of us will miss out on rain.