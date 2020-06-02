June heat rolls on

Good Tuesday morning folks! As this first week of June rolls on, the heat will get more intense. It’s a warm start to the day, leading to a hot and muggy afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. A stray storm or two is not out of the question for areas in eastern New Mexico but most of us will miss out on rain.

Wednesday continues the warming trend with temperatures getting a few degrees higher and another very slim chance for precipitation.

90s and 100s will be seen Thursday with stronger southwest winds and Friday looks to set up the same.

The heat lingers on into the weekend. Try to stay cool and do not leave your kids or pets in a hot car.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

