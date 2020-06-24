June heat and storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Broken Clouds

Amarillo

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Wednesday morning friends. We’re waking up to clouds and high humidity but it won’t be muggy all day long. We’ll look for a mostly sunny afternoon sky as temperatures rise to the 80s and low 90s with southwest winds. The moisture supply won’t be quite as rich as it was yesterday, but a few thunderstorms develop in eastern New Mexico after 2 pm again. A few cells could pulse severe, with hail up to the size of half-dollars and 60 mph gusts.

Thursday brings a more significant round of evening storms to the High Plains, with rain making it into the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles too as we top out around 90. Friday and Saturday, we’ll see more storms coming in from New Mexico along with hot and breezy winds.

Next week looks to start out dry and just plain hot.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss