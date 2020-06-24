Good Wednesday morning friends. We’re waking up to clouds and high humidity but it won’t be muggy all day long. We’ll look for a mostly sunny afternoon sky as temperatures rise to the 80s and low 90s with southwest winds. The moisture supply won’t be quite as rich as it was yesterday, but a few thunderstorms develop in eastern New Mexico after 2 pm again. A few cells could pulse severe, with hail up to the size of half-dollars and 60 mph gusts.
Thursday brings a more significant round of evening storms to the High Plains, with rain making it into the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles too as we top out around 90. Friday and Saturday, we’ll see more storms coming in from New Mexico along with hot and breezy winds.
Next week looks to start out dry and just plain hot.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
June heat and storms
Amarillo67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Good Wednesday morning friends. We’re waking up to clouds and high humidity but it won’t be muggy all day long. We’ll look for a mostly sunny afternoon sky as temperatures rise to the 80s and low 90s with southwest winds. The moisture supply won’t be quite as rich as it was yesterday, but a few thunderstorms develop in eastern New Mexico after 2 pm again. A few cells could pulse severe, with hail up to the size of half-dollars and 60 mph gusts.