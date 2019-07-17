It’s still hot, with fewer rain chances

Hello folks and good Wednesday morning. The round of storms that developed yesterday afternoon has come to an end, but the clouds remain. This is helping us stay a bit warmer than we ought to be, and the day ahead will have no shortage of heat. We’ll reach the 90s at noon again, and see upper 90s and 100s around the High Plains. This kind of heat can be dangerous, so use extra caution if you have to work outdoors or if you’re going down to the canyon or have any outside activity planned. Also, check on your elderly or ill neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.



A few thunderstorms will be possible in the late evening time, a few in New Mexico, that will move into the Panhandle.



The chance for rain takes a break until this weekend but the heat doesn’t so please be careful.



Stay cool and have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin