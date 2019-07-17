It’s still hot, with fewer rain chances

Fair

Amarillo

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Dumas

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Hereford

76°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Dalhart

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Perryton

77°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
74°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Pampa

76°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
74°F Mostly Clear
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Hello folks and good Wednesday morning. The round of storms that developed yesterday afternoon has come to an end, but the clouds remain. This is helping us stay a bit warmer than we ought to be, and the day ahead will have no shortage of heat. We’ll reach the 90s at noon again, and see upper 90s and 100s around the High Plains. This kind of heat can be dangerous, so use extra caution if you have to work outdoors or if you’re going down to the canyon or have any outside activity planned. Also, check on your elderly or ill neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

A few thunderstorms will be possible in the late evening time, a few in New Mexico, that will move into the Panhandle.

The chance for rain takes a break until this weekend but the heat doesn’t so please be careful.

Stay cool and have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

