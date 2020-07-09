It’s just plain hot

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
mph
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

79°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Thursday morning everyone. The heat wave continues today with record highs likely this afternoon. We’re starting off warmer than average with lows mainly in the 70s. Look for a mostly sunny sky with winds kicking in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, but they will back off later on in the day. Temperatures increase to over 100 for most of the area, with a few spots approaching 109 degrees. Once more, take extra caution regarding the heat with yourself and your loved ones and pets. Wear loose-fitting clothing, take frequent breaks if you are in the heat and especially if you start to feel dizzy or light-headed. Drink more water than you normally would so you can stay hydrated and don’t leave your kids or pets in a hot car.

Friday and Saturday don’t look hardly any different as the sunshine and heat come back each day. Sunday, we may see a handful of storms move in from eastern New Mexico in the evening hours to dry to bring some rain but there won’t be a decrease in highs until late next week.

Try to stay cool and have a great day.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss