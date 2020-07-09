It’s just plain hot

Good Thursday morning everyone. The heat wave continues today with record highs likely this afternoon. We’re starting off warmer than average with lows mainly in the 70s. Look for a mostly sunny sky with winds kicking in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, but they will back off later on in the day. Temperatures increase to over 100 for most of the area, with a few spots approaching 109 degrees. Once more, take extra caution regarding the heat with yourself and your loved ones and pets. Wear loose-fitting clothing, take frequent breaks if you are in the heat and especially if you start to feel dizzy or light-headed. Drink more water than you normally would so you can stay hydrated and don’t leave your kids or pets in a hot car.



Friday and Saturday don’t look hardly any different as the sunshine and heat come back each day. Sunday, we may see a handful of storms move in from eastern New Mexico in the evening hours to dry to bring some rain but there won’t be a decrease in highs until late next week.



Try to stay cool and have a great day.



Meteorologist Chris Martin