Intense winds pick up this afternoon; cooler holiday weather for the end of the week

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today’s biggest issue will be intense wind, blowing from the southwest, which will really start cranking up after 10 a.m. until after sunset.

Grab a jacket before heading out, because temperatures are going to be much cooler than yesterday. In the afternoon, we’ll heat up to the 40s and 50s, with winds in the 25 to 45 mph range, with gusts up to 70 mph at times.

Power outages, blowing dust, and property damage will all be possible, in addition to a higher potential for wildfires, so stay alert and avoid outdoor burning. The wind backs off quite a bit overnight, but we’ll cool down to lows in the teens and 20s.

Tomorrow will be cold with highs in the 30s and 40s before rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow move in from New Mexico in the evening hours. As of right now, the greatest chance for snow continues to be for our northwestern counties, while the rest of the area will see a mix of rain and freezing rain tomorrow night into Thanksgiving morning.

The precipitation clears out by midday on Thursday but we’ll stay pretty cold.

A few thundershowers are likely Friday morning before we warm back up to the 60s.

