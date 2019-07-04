Hello folks and Happy Independence Day to you! As we celebrate our freedom, we’ll continue on a trend of hot July weather, a few degrees warmer than our average. Look for a mostly sunny sky today, with temperatures topping out in the 90s and even a few 100s again. The wind will get breezy on occasion but not too bad. The chance for rain is sticking around, in the form of a few evening storms that could pop up. Be able to head indoors if you hear thunder or see lightning, but otherwise, make sure you’re drinking water to stay hydrated in this kind of heat. A few storms could produce gusty winds and small hail but the severe weather threat continues to be low.
Tomorrow’s temperatures will be about the same, along with our potential for evening thundershowers but we’ll be just a bit less hot over the weekend. High pressure builds over the Panhandles for Monday and Tuesday, to bring dry weather instead.
Have a wonderful and safe holiday friends!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Independence Day heat!
