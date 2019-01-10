Inclement End of the Week Weather...

AMARILLO, TX - Good Thursday evening.

Our next storm system arrives tonight. In fact, our eastern counties look to wake up in the morning to a soaking wet start with scattered rain showers. Amarillo, however, is on the western edge of this rain shield. This puts us, the metro area, in a precarious position as to whether or not we will see beneficial moisture from this latest system. As the tomorrow unfolds, the rain shield moves into Oklahoma, with wraparound precipitation on the back side, sagging southward across our northern counties. The atmosphere may turn cold enough to allow for a rain/snow mix, or light snow over S.W. Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. At this juncture, however, any accumulations will stay very minor. Other facets of this storm system include an overcast sky and chilly conditions. Temperatures look to hold steady in the damp 40’s throughout the day. Saturday could stay mostly cloudy and cold with brisk north breezes, and wind chills in the 30’s. Sunday, on the other hand, looks to turns mostly sunny with highs back in the low 50’s. Dry and unseasonably warmer weather will commence for Monday through midweek with temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris