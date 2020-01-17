Breaking News
Amarillo Police investigating homicide in SW Amarillo
Icy weather is on the way out

Weather

Overcast

Amarillo

29°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

28°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 23F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 23F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
21 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

32°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

29°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

27°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

30°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
27°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Friday morning folks. Icy weather continues this morning but the falling precipitation is slowly moving out of our area. Morning temperatures are starting out in the 20s and 30s, and where the freezing rain has ended, we have freezing fog. Bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads will have ice on them until about midday, so don’t get into a hurry on your commute. Drive to the conditions and take extra time to get to where you’re going. This afternoon, we’ll see sunshine return and the wet weather moves to the east and temperatures rise to the 50s and low 60s as the wind intensifies to the 20 to 30 mph range.

Another cold front is moving through tonight, but will be dry and tomorrow, we’ll only heat up to the 40s and 50s while the wind gets much calmer. Cool but calm conditions continue for Sunday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day as well.

Temperatures rise to the mid 50s by the middle of next week.

Be safe on the roads and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

