Icy weather is on the way out

Good Friday morning folks. Icy weather continues this morning but the falling precipitation is slowly moving out of our area. Morning temperatures are starting out in the 20s and 30s, and where the freezing rain has ended, we have freezing fog. Bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads will have ice on them until about midday, so don’t get into a hurry on your commute. Drive to the conditions and take extra time to get to where you’re going. This afternoon, we’ll see sunshine return and the wet weather moves to the east and temperatures rise to the 50s and low 60s as the wind intensifies to the 20 to 30 mph range.



Another cold front is moving through tonight, but will be dry and tomorrow, we’ll only heat up to the 40s and 50s while the wind gets much calmer. Cool but calm conditions continue for Sunday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day as well.



Temperatures rise to the mid 50s by the middle of next week.



Be safe on the roads and have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin