Icy roads and frigid temperatures

Good Wednesday morning folks. It’s a wintry start to the day, with snow still falling for our southern counties, and roads are icy around the area. Take extra time to get to where you’re this morning and slow down on your commute. We will see sunshine as the day progresses as the sky clears out for many spots around the area, while snow will continue to hit the southern parts of the Panhandle. Bundle up from head to toe, as we’re dealing with wind chills down near or below zero at times.



Thursday starts frigid again but temperatures improve to the 40s and 50s, while cooler conditions stick around for those with more snow to melt.



By Friday, we’ll near 60 degrees, and this weekend, pleasant weather lingers.



Stay warm and stay safe.



Meteorologist Chris Martin