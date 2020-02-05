1  of  61
Accelerate Christian School ADC Endoscopy Adrian ISD Amarillo College Amarillo College Hereford Campus Amarillo ISD Amarillo Montessori Academy Ascension Academy Bizzy Bees Childcare & Preschool Bovina ISD Boys Ranch ISD BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic BSA Harrington Breast Center BSA Harrington Cancer Center Bushland ISD Canadian ISD Canyon ISD Central Baptist Christian Academy - Amarillo Clarendon College Clarendon ISD Claude ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Dimmitt ISD Eastern New Mexico University Family Support Services Farwell ISD Fort Elliott ISD Friona ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Groom ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hedley ISD Hereford ISD Highland Park ISD Holy Cross Academy Kress ISD Lazbuddie ISD Lefors ISD McLean ISD Nazareth ISD Opportunity School Paducah ISD Pampa ISD Panhandle ISD Pantex Portales Municipal Schools River Road ISD San Jacinto Christian Academy Shamrock ISD Springlake Earth ISD St. Andrews Episcopal School St. Laurence Parish Trinity Lutheran TTUHSC Tulia ISD Vega ISD Walcott ISD West Texas A&M University White Deer ISD Wildorado ISD

Icy roads and frigid temperatures

Good Wednesday morning folks. It’s a wintry start to the day, with snow still falling for our southern counties, and roads are icy around the area. Take extra time to get to where you’re this morning and slow down on your commute. We will see sunshine as the day progresses as the sky clears out for many spots around the area, while snow will continue to hit the southern parts of the Panhandle. Bundle up from head to toe, as we’re dealing with wind chills down near or below zero at times.

Thursday starts frigid again but temperatures improve to the 40s and 50s, while cooler conditions stick around for those with more snow to melt.

By Friday, we’ll near 60 degrees, and this weekend, pleasant weather lingers.

Stay warm and stay safe.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

