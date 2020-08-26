Watch: Hurricane Hunters fly reconnaissance into Tropical Storm Laura

A crew of Hurricane Hunters fly reconnaissance into Tropical Storm Laura from Charleston International Airport.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (NBC NEWS) — Hurricane hunters fly into Laura to get an up-close look at the storm.

The Air Force crew flew out of Charleston Monday when Laura was still a tropical storm.

The crew is based out of Mississippi but relocated to South Carolina because of storms Laura and Marco.

Hurricane hunters use WC-130J “Hercules” aircraft equipped with meteorological instruments.

The crews fly into tropical and winter storms to collect information about movement, intensity, and size.

Hurricane Laura is moving up the Gulf Coast and is expected to strengthen before coming ashore late Wednesday or early Thursday.

