Gulf Coast Braces For Laura

More than half a million Texas and Louisiana residents are under mandatory evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Laura's expected landfall.

(NBC News) Residents across the Gulf Coast are bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Laura.

The storm is now gaining strength after striking Cuba, and is expected to make landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm sometime Wednesday.

Hurricane and Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for a 400-mile stretch of the Texas and Louisiana coastlines.



More than half a million people are under mandatory evacuation orders across the region, unsure whether Laura’s punch will come from wind, rain or both.

Evacuations are being complicated by COVID-19. Capacity in shelters and on buses has been limited to maintain social distancing.

While officials are concerned about downed trees and power lines as Laura comes ashore, the storm surge is also worrisome, forecast to possibly reach 13 feet in some areas.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/34xznvp

More from MyHighPlains.com: