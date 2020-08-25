Double Threat: Gulf States Brace For Twin Storms

A weakened Tropical Storm Marco is dumping rain on Louisiana as Laura builds strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

(NBC News) Rain pounded parts of the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Marco moved inland Monday.

While wind shear has so far blunted the worst effects of Marco, Laura is still on the horizon, with the potential to strengthen to a Category Three hurricane before making landfall later this week.

“We’re only going to dodge the bullet so many times and the current forecast for Laura has it focused intently on Louisiana,” Governor John Bel Edwards warns.

Officials in coastal communities from Alabama to Texas are worried about storm surge.

Some Louisianans aren’t waiting around. They’re hitting the road to higher ground, or heading to shelters.

“I’ve been through Katrina and I don’t want to ride out another one if it can be helped,” says evacuee Vanessa Middleton.

That catastrophic storm hit Louisiana 15 years ago this week.

Laura, meanwhile is already a killer, leaving at least eleven people dead in Haiti and the Dominican Republic and causing widespread flooding and power outages.

