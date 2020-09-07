Louisiana ups Hurricane Laura death toll to 25

LOUISIANA (CNN) – Authorities in Louisiana released information over the weekend putting the state’s death toll from Hurricane Laura at 25.

The Louisiana department of health put those figures out Saturday.

The updated death toll information included details on two more fatalities.

One was a 52-year-old man in Grant Parish who LDH said, “Died of a heat-related illness while removing debris following the storm.”

Another was a 25-year-old man who came into contact with a power line and was electrocuted.

He was resuscitated at the time, but later died.

