Laura Leaves Wake Of Devastation

(NBC News) Damage assessments are just beginning across Louisiana and parts of Texas after Hurricane Laura came ashore overnight.
At least four people are dead and 800,000 are without power.
Thousands of homes and businesses in the strike zone are either damaged or destroyed.
In Lake Charles, Louisiana, nearly 30 miles from the coast, roofs were left in shambles, trees ripped from their roots and neighborhoods underwater after Laura passed.
In nearby Westlake a massive inferno erupted at a chemical plant that makes chlorine products just after the storm blew through, sending plumes of smoke into the air.
