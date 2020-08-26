Skip to content
Hurricane Laura
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Laura intensifies into ‘catastrophic’ Category 4
Hurricane Laura’s path almost identical to Rita’s in 2005, but devastation may be worse
MEMA provides update as Hurricane Laura approaches Gulf Coast
Video
“Unsurvivable” – Grim Warnings Ahead Of Laura’s Landfall
Video
Hurricane Laura reaches ‘extremely dangerous’ Cat 4 strength, NHC warns of ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge
Live
More Hurricane Laura Headlines
Gov. Abbott: 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. will be hardest time for Hurricane Laura rescues; urges evacuations
Video
Newsfeed Now: Laura becomes Category 3 hurricane; Gulf Coast prepares
Hurricane Laura evacuees being turned away at COTA as hotels are full
Video
Hurricane Laura reaches ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 strength ahead of landfall
Live
Watch: Hurricane Hunters fly reconnaissance into Tropical Storm Laura
Video
LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Laura to cause ‘catastrophic damage’ to Gulf Coast
Live
Gulf Coast Braces For Laura
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee Gulf Coast ahead of Laura
Video
Galveston, Port Arthur issue evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Laura
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Laura strengthening, forecast to make landfall as major hurricane
Video
Video Forecast
Afternoon highs climb, while a few storms could return over the weekend
Video
More Forecast
