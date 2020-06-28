Hotter conditions on the way

Good Saturday evening everyone, we have a chance for some scattered storms for some of our southwestern counties to northwestern counties as well. These storms may pulse to severe at times with main concerns being wind damage and small pockets of hail. Sunday will be hot and breezy with plenty of on/off cloud cover throughout the day with temps in the mid to upper 90's to low 100's. An isolated thunderstorm toward the state line in NM isn't completely ruled out but chances are low. Monday we will be scorching with highs in the mid to low 100's across the panhandle with breezy southwest winds throughout the day and we continue that trend going into Tuesday. Wednesday we'll see a cool down into the low 90's as a front makes its way through switching our winds to the northwest. Thursday and Friday we have a chance for scattered storms, better chance for the city being on Friday with highs in the low 90's. Fourth of July seems to also have a slight chance for storms in the evening hours that may effect us here in Amarillo as well, we will monitor with highs in the mid to low 90's and calm winds. Have a great weekend!