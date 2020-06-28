Sunday will be hot and breezy with plenty of on/off cloud cover throughout the day with temps in the mid to upper 90’s to low 100’s. An isolated thunderstorm toward the state line in NM isn’t completely ruled out but chances are low. Monday we will be scorching with highs in the mid to low 100’s across the panhandle with breezy southwest winds throughout the day and we continue that trend going into Tuesday. Wednesday we’ll see a cool down into the low 90’s as a front makes its way through switching our winds to the northwest. Thursday and Friday we have a chance for scattered storms, better chance for the city being on Friday with highs in the low 90’s. Fourth of July seems to also have a slight chance for storms in the evening hours that may effect us here in Amarillo as well, we will monitor with highs in the mid to low 90’s and calm winds. Have a great weekend!
Hotter conditions on the way
Amarillo72°F Clear Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dumas72°F Clear Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 17 mph SW
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Hereford76°F Clear Feels like 78°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dalhart70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 22 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Perryton73°F Clear Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 26 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Pampa73°F Clear Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 25 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter