Hotter conditions on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
mph
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
66°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Perryton

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
70°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
26 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
70°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
25 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Sunday will be hot and breezy with plenty of on/off cloud cover throughout the day with temps in the mid to upper 90’s to low 100’s. An isolated thunderstorm toward the state line in NM isn’t completely ruled out but chances are low. Monday we will be scorching with highs in the mid to low 100’s across the panhandle with breezy southwest winds throughout the day and we continue that trend going into Tuesday. Wednesday we’ll see a cool down into the low 90’s as a front makes its way through switching our winds to the northwest. Thursday and Friday we have a chance for scattered storms, better chance for the city being on Friday with highs in the low 90’s. Fourth of July seems to also have a slight chance for storms in the evening hours that may effect us here in Amarillo as well, we will monitor with highs in the mid to low 90’s and calm winds. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss