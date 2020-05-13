Hotter and breezy with strong storms east

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. The humidity is high and we’re starting out with fog across much of the area, which will clear out after 10 am. The moisture will end up hanging out over our eastern counties ahead of the dryline, where thunderstorms are likely to develop after 3 pm, as we heat up to the upper 80s and low 90s. Storms will be capable of very large hail, in some instances up to tennis ball size, and strong downburst winds. The tornado threat will be present, so stay alert for updates and warnings this afternoon. Storms look to clear out after 11 pm tonight.



Thursday will be drier and a bit hotter with highs in the 90s under a sunny sky.



Thunderstorm chances return Friday, but they’ll be pretty marginal and mainly for our eastern counties again. We will see cooler temperatures, dropping back to average for May.



A fairly nice and calm weekend is ahead with highs in the 80s once more.



Have a great day and stay safe!



Meteorologist Chris Martin