Hotter and breezy with strong storms east

Overcast

Amarillo

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
56°F Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dumas

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
50°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

50°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
56°F A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
58°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. The humidity is high and we’re starting out with fog across much of the area, which will clear out after 10 am. The moisture will end up hanging out over our eastern counties ahead of the dryline, where thunderstorms are likely to develop after 3 pm, as we heat up to the upper 80s and low 90s. Storms will be capable of very large hail, in some instances up to tennis ball size, and strong downburst winds. The tornado threat will be present, so stay alert for updates and warnings this afternoon. Storms look to clear out after 11 pm tonight.

Thursday will be drier and a bit hotter with highs in the 90s under a sunny sky.

Thunderstorm chances return Friday, but they’ll be pretty marginal and mainly for our eastern counties again. We will see cooler temperatures, dropping back to average for May.

A fairly nice and calm weekend is ahead with highs in the 80s once more.

Have a great day and stay safe!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

