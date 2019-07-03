Hot with evening rounds of rain

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. The clouds will thin out much quicker today, allowing for hotter weather earlier on. We’ll go from lows in the 60s and 70s to highs in the low 90s after 12 pm. It will be warm but pretty pleasant for High Noon on the Square with temperatures in the 80s. A few thunderstorms will be possible by the late afternoon, with gusty winds and lightning as the main threats.

Storms will again be possible tomorrow evening, but the chances are not high enough to cancel your outdoor plans. July 4th’s highs will reach the mid 90s and maybe even a 100 or two.

This pattern of late afternoon and evening hit-or-miss storms will carry us into the weekend, as temperatures start to come down a few degrees by Saturday.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

