Hot with evening rounds of rain

AMARIILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - 2019 has seen a good amount of rain so far this year, but with that rainfall, it is often easy to forget the importance of harvesting it.

Recent rains have brought a good amount of moisture here to the panhandle. So far in both May and June, Amarillo has received more rain on average than in previous years, some areas receiving more, which is why water officials said right now is an ideal time to catch and harvest that rainwater, not during a drought.