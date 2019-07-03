Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. The clouds will thin out much quicker today, allowing for hotter weather earlier on. We’ll go from lows in the 60s and 70s to highs in the low 90s after 12 pm. It will be warm but pretty pleasant for High Noon on the Square with temperatures in the 80s. A few thunderstorms will be possible by the late afternoon, with gusty winds and lightning as the main threats.
Storms will again be possible tomorrow evening, but the chances are not high enough to cancel your outdoor plans. July 4th’s highs will reach the mid 90s and maybe even a 100 or two.
This pattern of late afternoon and evening hit-or-miss storms will carry us into the weekend, as temperatures start to come down a few degrees by Saturday.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Hot with evening rounds of rain
Amarillo67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas63°F Fair Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford65°F Fair Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa70°F Fair Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
