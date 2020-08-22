Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a hot day with highs in the 90’s with calm winds. We’re tracking non-severe storms out in eastern NM that isn’t expected to reach the panhandle. Sunday morning may be slightly humid early on with partly cloudy conditions briefly. We’ll be tracking another round of storms clipping our northwestern counties and possibly another round effecting our western counties as well later in our evening hours. Monday through Thursday will just remain hot and dry with temps in the 90’s for the most part. Friday and Saturday our rain chances will return later in the evening. Have a great weekend!
Hot weekend with storms possible
Amarillo93°F Clear Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas92°F Clear Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford95°F Clear Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart95°F Clear Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton92°F Clear Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa92°F Clear Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent