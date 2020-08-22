Hot weekend with storms possible

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a hot day with highs in the 90’s with calm winds. We’re tracking non-severe storms out in eastern NM that isn’t expected to reach the panhandle. Sunday morning may be slightly humid early on with partly cloudy conditions briefly. We’ll be tracking another round of storms clipping our northwestern counties and possibly another round effecting our western counties as well later in our evening hours. Monday through Thursday will just remain hot and dry with temps in the 90’s for the most part. Friday and Saturday our rain chances will return later in the evening. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss