Good Friday morning folks. Hot weather continues today, and so does the chance for a few thunderstorms for our northern counties. The rest of us will have to deal with breezy conditions again and dry air in place, so avoid outdoor burning once more, and for the weekend as well. We’ll heat up to highs in the 90s with a few spots approaching 100. Another round of storms is likely across the Oklahoma Panhandle and northeast New Mexico, with cells developing after 4 pm. Stay mindful of grass fires, as lightning is likely before rain falls.
Tomorrow, a high pressure system moves overhead and we’ll just have the breezy and hot winds.
Sunday and Monday, our friends in northeast New Mexico will get another chance at storms in the evening hours, but we’ll continue with summer heat through next week.
Have a great weekend and try to stay cool!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Hot weather to finish the week; a few storms north again
Amarillo67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa73°F Clear Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
