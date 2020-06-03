Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We’re starting out warmer than average and another hot day is ahead but with a slightly better shot at storms. Temperatures rise to the 90s this afternoon with a few spots getting close to 100, and the wind will be mild. A few storms may develop after 3 pm, capable of lightning and gusty winds, though more severe weather is not likely.
We’ll have another shot at afternoon precipitation tomorrow while highs rise to near 100 for many of us. Friday keeps the heat but not the rain chances.
The wind kicks up this weekend as temperatures start to come down a few degrees.
Have a great day and stay cool!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Hot weather, and a few storms
Amarillo70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 5 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart72°F Clear Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 14 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
