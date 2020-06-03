Hot weather, and a few storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We’re starting out warmer than average and another hot day is ahead but with a slightly better shot at storms. Temperatures rise to the 90s this afternoon with a few spots getting close to 100, and the wind will be mild. A few storms may develop after 3 pm, capable of lightning and gusty winds, though more severe weather is not likely.

We’ll have another shot at afternoon precipitation tomorrow while highs rise to near 100 for many of us. Friday keeps the heat but not the rain chances.

The wind kicks up this weekend as temperatures start to come down a few degrees.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss