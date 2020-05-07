Hot weather and a chance for storms for some

Hello friends and good Thursday morning. It’s a pretty mild start to the day with lows in the 50s and clouds above us. We can expect breezy and hot weather for this afternoon ahead of the next cold front, while a dryline sets up over the southeastern Texas Panhandle. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in that area after 4 pm, with very large hail and intense downburst winds likely, so stay alert for severe weather this evening. Temperatures reach the 80s and 90s.



The front blasts on through late tonight with strong winds as we cool off to the low 40s Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be much cooler with highs in the 60s as the winds slowly die down.



Mother’s Day weekend is looking pretty nice as we heat up to the 70s before a few more storms move in Sunday night.



Our rain chances jump quite a bit to start off next week with cooler than average conditions.



Meteorologist Chris Martin