Hot weather and a chance for storms for some

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
44°F Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
31 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

Dumas

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
42°F Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
27 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Hereford

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
46°F Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
28 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
43°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
31 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
22 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
24 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Hello friends and good Thursday morning. It’s a pretty mild start to the day with lows in the 50s and clouds above us. We can expect breezy and hot weather for this afternoon ahead of the next cold front, while a dryline sets up over the southeastern Texas Panhandle. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in that area after 4 pm, with very large hail and intense downburst winds likely, so stay alert for severe weather this evening. Temperatures reach the 80s and 90s.

The front blasts on through late tonight with strong winds as we cool off to the low 40s Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be much cooler with highs in the 60s as the winds slowly die down.

Mother’s Day weekend is looking pretty nice as we heat up to the 70s before a few more storms move in Sunday night.

Our rain chances jump quite a bit to start off next week with cooler than average conditions.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

