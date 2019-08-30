Hot Friday, with more storms

Live Now
Fair

Amarillo

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
66°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Dumas

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
64°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Hereford

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Dalhart

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Perryton

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
17 mph ENE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
66°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Pampa

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
69°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Hello friends and good Friday morning to you. A few of last night’s storms have lingered on into this morning, but won’t have the energy to make it past sunrise. It’ll be a muggy and hot day, but with a frontal boundary over our northern counties to bring temperatures down a little. Afternoon thunderstorms will be possible today, with chances running about 30 to 40 percent and some storms will continue on overnight. If you hear thunder, that’s your cue to head indoors so stay alert if you have any outdoor activities. Downburst winds and large hail will accompany the strongest storms, along with frequent lightning.

Tomorrow will be a bit less hot in the afternoon, while fewer storms will be likely, but then Sunday starts us on a warming trend.

We’ll see highs in the mid 90s for Labor Day while dry weather takes over through the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

