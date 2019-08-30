Hot Friday, with more storms

Hello friends and good Friday morning to you. A few of last night’s storms have lingered on into this morning, but won’t have the energy to make it past sunrise. It’ll be a muggy and hot day, but with a frontal boundary over our northern counties to bring temperatures down a little. Afternoon thunderstorms will be possible today, with chances running about 30 to 40 percent and some storms will continue on overnight. If you hear thunder, that’s your cue to head indoors so stay alert if you have any outdoor activities. Downburst winds and large hail will accompany the strongest storms, along with frequent lightning.



Tomorrow will be a bit less hot in the afternoon, while fewer storms will be likely, but then Sunday starts us on a warming trend.



We’ll see highs in the mid 90s for Labor Day while dry weather takes over through the middle of next week.



Have a wonderful weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin