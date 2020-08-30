Sunday morning, we may have some lingering showers and humidity will be present as well. Highs will reach into the upper 90’s and low 100’s for our Sunday highs. We’ll have another chance for scattered storms in our evening hours. Monday will be cooler as a cold front moves through dropping our temps into the lower 80’s with a chance for widespread thunderstorms that may be marginally severe. Tuesday we’ll have a another chance for storms with highs in upper 80’s. Wednesday through Saturday will remain on the drier side with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Have a great weekend!
Hot end to the weekend
