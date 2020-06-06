Hot end to the weekend ahead

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a breezy and hot day with temps soaring into the 90’s with a chance of storms to our west in our evening hours. Sunday will be hot with temps in the upper 90’s and breezy throughout the day with sunny conditions. Monday will be humid as tropical storm Cristobal moves north right off to our east, with temps in the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Tuesday we’ll have a cold front to cool us down to more seasonal temps in the low to mid 80’s and partly cloudy. Wednesday will return to the low 90’s with calmer winds and clear conditions. Thursday we’ll have a chance for a few evening storms and highs in the low 90’s. Friday there will be a chance for evening shower/storms with highs in the low to mid 90’s. As we enter next weekend, temps will remain in the 90’s. Have a great week!

Video Forecast

