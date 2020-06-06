Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a breezy and hot day with temps soaring into the 90’s with a chance of storms to our west in our evening hours. Sunday will be hot with temps in the upper 90’s and breezy throughout the day with sunny conditions. Monday will be humid as tropical storm Cristobal moves north right off to our east, with temps in the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Tuesday we’ll have a cold front to cool us down to more seasonal temps in the low to mid 80’s and partly cloudy. Wednesday will return to the low 90’s with calmer winds and clear conditions. Thursday we’ll have a chance for a few evening storms and highs in the low 90’s. Friday there will be a chance for evening shower/storms with highs in the low to mid 90’s. As we enter next weekend, temps will remain in the 90’s. Have a great week!
Hot end to the weekend ahead
Amarillo90°F Clear Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 30 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 20%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Clear skies with gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 28 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas90°F Clear Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 25 mph SE
- Humidity
- 18%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 26 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford91°F Clear Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 26 mph S
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 68F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 27 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart94°F Clear Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 36 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 30 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton93°F Clear Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 25 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 22 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa94°F Clear Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 24 mph S
- Humidity
- 20%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Windy with clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 28 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous