Hot, but pleasant weather with hit-or-miss storms

Clear

Amarillo

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Good Tuesday morning folks. Near-average heat continues after another pretty pleasant beginning to the day. Under a mostly sunny sky, we’ll look for temperatures to top out in the 90s with winds from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. A slim chance for rain will come late tonight from a few thunderstorms that move in from the north but once more, most of us will miss out.

Wednesday looks to be a bit hotter with a few spots nearing 100, as rain chances come up slightly for the afternoon and come back each day for the remainder of the week.

A hot and dry weekend is ahead of us with the 90s and triple-digits.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

