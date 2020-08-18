Good Tuesday morning folks. Near-average heat continues after another pretty pleasant beginning to the day. Under a mostly sunny sky, we’ll look for temperatures to top out in the 90s with winds from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. A slim chance for rain will come late tonight from a few thunderstorms that move in from the north but once more, most of us will miss out.
Wednesday looks to be a bit hotter with a few spots nearing 100, as rain chances come up slightly for the afternoon and come back each day for the remainder of the week.
A hot and dry weekend is ahead of us with the 90s and triple-digits.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Hot, but pleasant weather with hit-or-miss storms
Amarillo65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dumas62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 3 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Hereford60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dalhart63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Perryton64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Pampa69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Good Tuesday morning folks. Near-average heat continues after another pretty pleasant beginning to the day. Under a mostly sunny sky, we’ll look for temperatures to top out in the 90s with winds from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. A slim chance for rain will come late tonight from a few thunderstorms that move in from the north but once more, most of us will miss out.