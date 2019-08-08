Hot, but more storms on the way

Fair

Amarillo

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
70°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
66°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

78°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
66°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Perryton

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
20 mph ENE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
68°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Pampa

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
71°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Thursday folks. We had a few storms linger on overnight which are slowly dying out but we’ll see another round this afternoon, with gusty winds and lightning likely. Afternoon highs will reach the 90s and 100s again, but we’ll have somewhat less hot conditions over our northern counties with a frontal boundary that is moving in.

Storms will be possible again Friday afternoon as temperatures reach the 90s and 100s.

A few thunderstorms look to pop up on Monday afternoon, on a more isolated basis, and we’ll keep the chance for rain around much of next week, as temperatures start to come down.

Have a wonderful day and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

