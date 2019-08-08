Good Thursday folks. We had a few storms linger on overnight which are slowly dying out but we’ll see another round this afternoon, with gusty winds and lightning likely. Afternoon highs will reach the 90s and 100s again, but we’ll have somewhat less hot conditions over our northern counties with a frontal boundary that is moving in.
Storms will be possible again Friday afternoon as temperatures reach the 90s and 100s.
A few thunderstorms look to pop up on Monday afternoon, on a more isolated basis, and we’ll keep the chance for rain around much of next week, as temperatures start to come down.
Have a wonderful day and stay cool!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Hot, but more storms on the way
Amarillo76°F Fair Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Isolated Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas68°F Fair Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Thunderstorms Early
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford78°F Fair Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart68°F Fair Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Thunderstorms Early
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 20 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Mostly Cloudy
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Mostly Cloudy
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
