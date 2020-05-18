Hot beginning to the week; few chances for storms

Howdy folks and good Monday morning to you. We’re starting out with a layer of clouds above that will linger past sunrise and temperatures are pretty mild. As the sunshine becomes more abundant, we’ll heat up to highs in the 80s and 90s, though a frontal boundary will keep our northern counties a bit less hot. There may be enough energy for a thunderstorm or two to develop this afternoon but the chance is not very high and most of us will miss out on rain.

Tuesday, the front moves a bit more to the southwest but the situation will be similar with 80s to the north and 90s to the south and a slim chance for storms, some of which could become severe briefly. Wednesday will continue this trend.

Most of the moisture available for storms gets pushed east of our area and we’ll see hotter weather and even drier conditions.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

