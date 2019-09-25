Hot and sunny September day

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning to you. The day is a bit milder than Tuesday morning, with less cloud cover, and we’ll see the sun much sooner. Look for a mostly clear sky today, but we’ll also be a little hotter, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s again. For folks in the Oklahoma Panhandle, the heat won’t be so bad as a weak front will move your way, but once more, rain will be scarce around the area.



That front will hang out in the Panhandles the next few days but we’ll continue with day time temperatures reaching the upper 80s. A few stray storms could be seen over our eastern counties tomorrow and Friday but rain chances ramp up for the rest of us Saturday night. A stream of moisture moves to the High Plains going into next week, allowing for daily showers and storms.



Have a great day and stay cool!



Meteorologist Chris Martin