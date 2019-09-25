Hot and sunny September day

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
61°F Clear
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dumas

60°F Fair Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
60°F Mostly Clear
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Hereford

63°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
60°F Clear
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

53°F Fair Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
58°F Mostly Clear
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Perryton

62°F Fair Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
61°F Mostly Clear
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Pampa

°F Fair Feels like °
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
64°F Mostly Clear
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning to you. The day is a bit milder than Tuesday morning, with less cloud cover, and we’ll see the sun much sooner. Look for a mostly clear sky today, but we’ll also be a little hotter, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s again. For folks in the Oklahoma Panhandle, the heat won’t be so bad as a weak front will move your way, but once more, rain will be scarce around the area.

That front will hang out in the Panhandles the next few days but we’ll continue with day time temperatures reaching the upper 80s. A few stray storms could be seen over our eastern counties tomorrow and Friday but rain chances ramp up for the rest of us Saturday night. A stream of moisture moves to the High Plains going into next week, allowing for daily showers and storms.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss