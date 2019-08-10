Hot and stormy weekend

Weather Leader
Fair

Amarillo

97°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
74°F Mostly Clear
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

96°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Hereford

95°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

94°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

96°F Fair Feels like 97°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

102°F Fair Feels like 101°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
74°F Mostly Clear
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Evening!

After a hot Saturday afternoon, we’re going to see some scattered showers throughout the region later this evening and overnight tonight.

Overall these storms are not going to be very well organized but they could pulse severe at times producing small hail, strong wind gusts and localized flooding due to heavy downpours.

Sunday morning will start off warm with lows in the 60s and 70s followed by a hot and sunny afternoon with some triple-digit heat and highs in the upper 90s. We’ll also see another chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening.

Later this week we see a very brief cool down followed by some more oppressive heat and chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

