Hot and stormy weekend

Good Evening!

After a hot Saturday afternoon, we’re going to see some scattered showers throughout the region later this evening and overnight tonight.

Overall these storms are not going to be very well organized but they could pulse severe at times producing small hail, strong wind gusts and localized flooding due to heavy downpours.

Sunday morning will start off warm with lows in the 60s and 70s followed by a hot and sunny afternoon with some triple-digit heat and highs in the upper 90s. We’ll also see another chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening.

Later this week we see a very brief cool down followed by some more oppressive heat and chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy