Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had another hot day with highs in the upper 90’s with clear conditions for the most part. We’ll track a few storms to our west but none of that activity will reach the city. Monday will be more of the same with highs in the 90’s accompanied with clear conditions, possibly some storms towards the West. Tuesday there’ll be similar conditions once again. Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be inching closer to triple digits with clear conditions, for Friday we may be topping that mark. We’ll finally get a chance for rain towards Friday, Saturday and Sunday with evening storms. Have a great week!
Hot and Dry to start the week
Amarillo94°F Clear Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 17 mph SE
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas95°F Clear Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford96°F Clear Feels like 96°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart97°F Clear Feels like 97°
- Wind
- 20 mph SE
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton92°F Clear Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa93°F Clear Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 17 mph SE
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent