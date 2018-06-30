Holiday Weekend Weather Outlook...

AMARILLO, TX - Good Saturday Morning.

Today will start out with morning lows around 70. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky will be seen with breezy southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures should warm back into the 90’s with a high close to 95 in Amarillo. By late afternoon, lasting through midnight, widely scattered thunderstorms look to develop. Some could pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans, but be ready to seek shelter if a storm is near your location. Lightning is always a concern. Tomorrow (July 1), will turn slightly cooler, as a weak cold front sweeps south across the Panhandles. Temperatures look to hover in the 80’s for most locations with a slight chance of rain early in the day. Monday could see a thundershower or two during the morning hours, before turning hot in the afternoon with highs in the low 90’s. Hot and dry weather looks to continue through Wednesday (Independence Day), with a blend of 90’s.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris