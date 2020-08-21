Hit-or-miss storms with lingering heat

Happy Friday folks! The morning is starting off with clouds above with mild conditions. August heat continues on this afternoon as temperatures rise to the 90s and rain chances stay pretty low. A few hit-or-miss storms will be possible for our New Mexico counties while the rest of us stay dry.

Stray storms are not out of the question this weekend, but again only a few spots will get any rain. We’ll look for highs in the mid 90s with the occasional 100 out there.

Next week is looking fairly similar, but with even lower chances for precipitation.

Enjoy your weekend and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

