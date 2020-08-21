Happy Friday folks! The morning is starting off with clouds above with mild conditions. August heat continues on this afternoon as temperatures rise to the 90s and rain chances stay pretty low. A few hit-or-miss storms will be possible for our New Mexico counties while the rest of us stay dry.
Stray storms are not out of the question this weekend, but again only a few spots will get any rain. We’ll look for highs in the mid 90s with the occasional 100 out there.
Next week is looking fairly similar, but with even lower chances for precipitation.
Enjoy your weekend and stay cool!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Hit-or-miss storms with lingering heat
Amarillo69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
