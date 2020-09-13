High and Dry week ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had another seasonal day with highs in the 80’s and hazy conditions for a few of us in the panhandle as well as partly cloudy conditions as well. Monday morning we’ll have a cool start in the 50’s with yet another seasonal day to follow with highs in the 80’s and most cloud cover to our south curbing some daytime highs. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be a bit warmer in the upper 80’s as we continue with high pressure dominating the area. Friday we’ll return to the lower 80’s and then top out in the mid 80’s with breezy conditions for our next weekend. Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss