High and Dry week ahead

SAN JOSE (NEXSTAR) - Be thankful if your morning weather forecast has never called for pyrocumulonimbus clouds. What is a pyrocumulonimbus cloud? For those of you who are rusty on your ancient Greek, pyro relates to fire, and pyrocumulonimbus clouds are, in fact, cloud formations produced by wildfires.

Pyrocumulus clouds are similar to the cumulus clouds people are used to seeing. They develop when hot air carries moisture from plants, soil and air upward, where it cools and condenses. The centers of these “pyroclouds” have strong rising air.