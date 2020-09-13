Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had another seasonal day with highs in the 80’s and hazy conditions for a few of us in the panhandle as well as partly cloudy conditions as well. Monday morning we’ll have a cool start in the 50’s with yet another seasonal day to follow with highs in the 80’s and most cloud cover to our south curbing some daytime highs. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be a bit warmer in the upper 80’s as we continue with high pressure dominating the area. Friday we’ll return to the lower 80’s and then top out in the mid 80’s with breezy conditions for our next weekend. Have a great week!
High and Dry week ahead
