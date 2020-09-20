Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had hazy conditions throughout the day with highs in the 80’s as well as breezy conditions from time to time. Monday winds will back off but we’ll have similar conditions and the same goes for the first day of Fall on Tuesday. Wednesday we’ll also have very similar conditions with possible hazy conditions hanging around. Thursday, Friday and Saturday we’ll see unseasonably warm temps knocking on the door of the low 90’s. Sunday we’ll cool back down to seasonal with a frontal boundary. We’ll have a very low chance for possibly some rain next weekend but not a strong enough chance to make it into the forecast for now. Have a great week!
High and Dry week ahead
Amarillo83°F Clear Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas80°F Clear Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford82°F Clear Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart84°F Clear Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton81°F Clear Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa79°F Clear Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent