High and Dry week ahead

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
51°F Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
51°F Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
52°F Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had hazy conditions throughout the day with highs in the 80’s as well as breezy conditions from time to time. Monday winds will back off but we’ll have similar conditions and the same goes for the first day of Fall on Tuesday. Wednesday we’ll also have very similar conditions with possible hazy conditions hanging around. Thursday, Friday and Saturday we’ll see unseasonably warm temps knocking on the door of the low 90’s. Sunday we’ll cool back down to seasonal with a frontal boundary. We’ll have a very low chance for possibly some rain next weekend but not a strong enough chance to make it into the forecast for now. Have a great week!

