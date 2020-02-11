1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Amarillo Endospaty Center Boys Ranch ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Dr. Amit Trehan's Clinic Dr. Srinivas Pathapati's Clinic Eastern New Mexico University Grandview-Hopkins ISD Panhandle ISD Portales Municipal Schools Pringle-Morse ISD San Jon Municipal Schools Tulia ISD

Heavy snow, wind, and cold

Overcast

Amarillo

29°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
23°F Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

28°F Overcast Feels like 15°
Wind
21 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
23°F Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

31°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 21F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
21°F Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 21F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

28°F Overcast Feels like 16°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
23°F A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

32°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

31°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
25°F Snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello friends and good Tuesday morning. It’s going to be cold, breezy, and snowy today, as winter weather continues. Drive to the conditions in front of you as you are on your commute, which means slowing down if driving on roads where snow is falling or where the visibility is low because of the precipitation and wind. Keep out of the way of the snow plows as they will be out this morning too. Off-and-on snow will continue to fall into the afternoon with winds from the northeast at 15 to 25 mph. Day time highs will be in the 20s and low 30s so stay bundled up. As of right now, it looks like our New Mexico counties will get 3 to 6 inches of snow, while 2 to 4 inches are more likely for the western Texas Panhandle, and lesser amounts will hit to the east.

Another quick round moves through tonight and then precipitation starts moving out by sunrise Wednesday, but icy conditions will still exist out there so you will need to slow down again. We’ll see some sunshine on Wednesday as we improve to the 40s but the brisk winds keep going.

Thursday looks to be a bit warmer as the snow-melting continues and from Friday into the weekend, temperatures soar to the 50s and 60s.

Be cautious and stay warm.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

