Heavy snow, wind, and cold

Hello friends and good Tuesday morning. It’s going to be cold, breezy, and snowy today, as winter weather continues. Drive to the conditions in front of you as you are on your commute, which means slowing down if driving on roads where snow is falling or where the visibility is low because of the precipitation and wind. Keep out of the way of the snow plows as they will be out this morning too. Off-and-on snow will continue to fall into the afternoon with winds from the northeast at 15 to 25 mph. Day time highs will be in the 20s and low 30s so stay bundled up. As of right now, it looks like our New Mexico counties will get 3 to 6 inches of snow, while 2 to 4 inches are more likely for the western Texas Panhandle, and lesser amounts will hit to the east.



Another quick round moves through tonight and then precipitation starts moving out by sunrise Wednesday, but icy conditions will still exist out there so you will need to slow down again. We’ll see some sunshine on Wednesday as we improve to the 40s but the brisk winds keep going.



Thursday looks to be a bit warmer as the snow-melting continues and from Friday into the weekend, temperatures soar to the 50s and 60s.



Be cautious and stay warm.



Meteorologist Chris Martin