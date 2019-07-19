Heat Health: Doctors Warn About Dangers Of Rising Temperatures

Weather

by: Sarah Dallof

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

101°F Fair Feels like 100°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
73°F Mostly Clear
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

103°F Fair Feels like 101°
Wind
20 mph SSE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

104°F Fair Feels like 101°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear/Wind
71°F Mostly Clear/Wind
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

106°F Fair Feels like 102°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair / Windy

Perryton

100°F Fair / Windy Feels like 100°
Wind
25 mph SSE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear/Wind
75°F Mostly Clear/Wind
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

100°F Fair Feels like 100°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear/Wind
75°F Clear/Wind
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

(NBC News) Doctors are issuing a warning about the dangers of the massive heatwave that’s sweeping across the United States.

Dr. Baruch Fertel of the Cleveland Clinic says heat exhaustion symptoms, like lethargy, confusion and nausea, can potentially progress to heat stroke.

“They are no longer sweating. They are completely unresponsive or very altered, and those folks need to seek medical attention promptly,” said Dr. Fertel.

Experts are encouraging people to drink plenty of fluids, take cool showers or baths and stay in air conditioned buildings if possible.

If kids want to play in the water, test the temperature first, and don’t forget that the metal equipment found on playgrounds can also get very hot in the summer.

Cars also carry hidden dangers in the heat. Metal seatbelt buckles can cause serious burns, and of course, leaving children inside a locked can be deadly.

Finally, if you plan on exercising outside or doing yard work, try to do it in the morning or early evening when the temperatures are slightly cooler.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2JPEuLu

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss