Heat and dryline thunderstorms...

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT) - Hello everyone.

This day will start out quiet with low temperatures in the 60’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures should respond, heating into a range from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will continue hot with highs around 90, followed by a return to the 80’s for Father’s Day. A blend of 70’s and 80’s look to continue for early next week. Rainfall wise, isolated thunderstorms might develop across our eastern counties this evening, while tomorrow and Sunday could see a few widely separated storms. Any thunderstorm that forms could become strong to severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain. The tornado threat should remain low, but areas of localized flooding will be a hazard where storms linger to long.

Enjoy the weekend everyone, but be ready to seek shelter if a thunderstorm is near your location. Lightning is always a concern!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris