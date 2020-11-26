Howdy folks and Happy Thanksgiving! We’re starting out cold enough for a jacket or coat but fairly clear and we’ll look for a sunny sky again today, as temperatures warm to the 50s and 60s. A weak cold front is moving through during the day but we won’t have enough moisture for any precipitation, and the wind will be pretty mild.
Stronger and colder winds come tomorrow as we cool down about ten degrees from today’s highs, and then Saturday we’ll see a mixture of chilly rain or snow hitting the High Plains. We’ll only heat up to the 30s and 40s for the first half of the weekend and any snow accumulations will be minor.
Sunday looks to be windy but slightly warmer and much more sunny.
Enjoy your holiday and be safe!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Great Thanksgiving weather
Amarillo38°F Clear Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas32°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford37°F Clear Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart30°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton28°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa35°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
