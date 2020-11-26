Great Thanksgiving weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

38°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

32°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

37°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

30°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

28°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

35°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy folks and Happy Thanksgiving! We’re starting out cold enough for a jacket or coat but fairly clear and we’ll look for a sunny sky again today, as temperatures warm to the 50s and 60s. A weak cold front is moving through during the day but we won’t have enough moisture for any precipitation, and the wind will be pretty mild.

Stronger and colder winds come tomorrow as we cool down about ten degrees from today’s highs, and then Saturday we’ll see a mixture of chilly rain or snow hitting the High Plains. We’ll only heat up to the 30s and 40s for the first half of the weekend and any snow accumulations will be minor.

Sunday looks to be windy but slightly warmer and much more sunny.

Enjoy your holiday and be safe!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss