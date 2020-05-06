Getting warmer but still nice

Clear

Amarillo

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
55°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Wednesday morning folks. It’s a cool start to the day but another pleasant afternoon is ahead of us on the High Plains, as temperatures top out in the 70s and low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Tomorrow, we’ll wake up to a humid breeze with lows in the 50s and then see the upper 80s and 90s return along with breezy winds. We’ll have a chance for strong thunderstorms over the southeastern Texas Panhandle, with hail and straight-line winds as the main threats.

Friday brings temperatures down again with blustery winds, and we’ll only reach the 60s for the afternoon.

Milder weather takes over for Mother’s Day weekend.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

