Getting warmer but still nice

Good Wednesday morning folks. It’s a cool start to the day but another pleasant afternoon is ahead of us on the High Plains, as temperatures top out in the 70s and low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.



Tomorrow, we’ll wake up to a humid breeze with lows in the 50s and then see the upper 80s and 90s return along with breezy winds. We’ll have a chance for strong thunderstorms over the southeastern Texas Panhandle, with hail and straight-line winds as the main threats.



Friday brings temperatures down again with blustery winds, and we’ll only reach the 60s for the afternoon.



Milder weather takes over for Mother’s Day weekend.



Have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin