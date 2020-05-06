Good Wednesday morning folks. It’s a cool start to the day but another pleasant afternoon is ahead of us on the High Plains, as temperatures top out in the 70s and low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
Tomorrow, we’ll wake up to a humid breeze with lows in the 50s and then see the upper 80s and 90s return along with breezy winds. We’ll have a chance for strong thunderstorms over the southeastern Texas Panhandle, with hail and straight-line winds as the main threats.
Friday brings temperatures down again with blustery winds, and we’ll only reach the 60s for the afternoon.
Milder weather takes over for Mother’s Day weekend.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Getting warmer but still nice
Amarillo50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas48°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart49°F Clear Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
