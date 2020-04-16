Good Thursday morning. The warming trend continues today with highs in the 70s and 80s for most of us and breezy winds. The latest cold front will hit our northern counties, with afternoon readings only in the 60s.
That front plows through tonight with more intense winds and we’ll wake up to the 20s and 30s tomorrow morning, with a minor chance for drizzle. Friday afternoon will be more cloudy with highs in the 50s as the wind backs off.
Saturday, the chance for rain comes up a bit, in the form of a few afternoon thunderstorms over our eastern counties, while we all heat up to the 70s. That warming trend will keep going into next week.
Have a great Thursday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Getting warmer before the next cool-down
Amarillo41°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 23 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas35°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 26F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
- Wind
- 27 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford41°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 21 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart30°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
- Wind
- 30 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton42°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 28F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 25 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa43°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 25 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
