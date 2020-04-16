Getting warmer before the next cool-down

Good Thursday morning. The warming trend continues today with highs in the 70s and 80s for most of us and breezy winds. The latest cold front will hit our northern counties, with afternoon readings only in the 60s.



That front plows through tonight with more intense winds and we’ll wake up to the 20s and 30s tomorrow morning, with a minor chance for drizzle. Friday afternoon will be more cloudy with highs in the 50s as the wind backs off.



Saturday, the chance for rain comes up a bit, in the form of a few afternoon thunderstorms over our eastern counties, while we all heat up to the 70s. That warming trend will keep going into next week.



Have a great Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin