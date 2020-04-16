Getting warmer before the next cool-down

Clear

Amarillo

41°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
29°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

35°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 26F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 26F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
27 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
29°F Clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

30°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
30 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 28F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 28F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

43°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
30°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
25 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Thursday morning. The warming trend continues today with highs in the 70s and 80s for most of us and breezy winds. The latest cold front will hit our northern counties, with afternoon readings only in the 60s.

That front plows through tonight with more intense winds and we’ll wake up to the 20s and 30s tomorrow morning, with a minor chance for drizzle. Friday afternoon will be more cloudy with highs in the 50s as the wind backs off.

Saturday, the chance for rain comes up a bit, in the form of a few afternoon thunderstorms over our eastern counties, while we all heat up to the 70s. That warming trend will keep going into next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

