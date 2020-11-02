Good morning folks. After a pretty decent weekend, we’re continuing on with nice weather, but breezy again today. Temperatures rise from the 30s and 40s to the 70s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
Tuesday is looking about as breezy but warmer with a few more 80s out there. That trend continues on for Wednesday and Thursday but the wind cranks up again by Friday and this weekend as precipitation chances stay low.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Getting warmer and more breezy
Amarillo41°F Clear Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas42°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford42°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart37°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton44°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa40°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Good morning folks. After a pretty decent weekend, we’re continuing on with nice weather, but breezy again today. Temperatures rise from the 30s and 40s to the 70s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.