Getting warmer and more breezy

Clear

Amarillo

41°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

42°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

42°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

44°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good morning folks. After a pretty decent weekend, we’re continuing on with nice weather, but breezy again today. Temperatures rise from the 30s and 40s to the 70s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday is looking about as breezy but warmer with a few more 80s out there. That trend continues on for Wednesday and Thursday but the wind cranks up again by Friday and this weekend as precipitation chances stay low.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

