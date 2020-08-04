Getting on a warming trend with more rain likely

Good Tuesday morning folks. We’re getting back on a warming trend this week, with hotter than average temperatures this afternoon. This morning is starting off with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the comfortable 60s and low 70s. With somewhat stronger winds later on today, temperatures rise to the 90s for most of the area, ahead of a frontal boundary that’s backing up to the northeast. Another round of storms can be expected to come in from New Mexico late this afternoon and continue on this evening, with large hail and strong downburst winds possible.



A few cells linger on overnight before clearing out tomorrow morning. Wednesday looks to be a bit hotter with some storms possible in the afternoon hours.



Thursday and Friday, we’ll close in on 100 for many locations with more isolated storms possible before drier weather takes over this weekend.



Have a great Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin