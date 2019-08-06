Good Tuesday morning folks. A few more thunderstorms have popped up overnight, mainly across the southeastern Texas Panhandle. These storms could have gusty winds and occasional lightning but will be dying out a few hours after sunrise as they slowly move south. We are looking at yet another hot day across the High Plains, but thankfully, we’ll see a few more storms on the horizon up to the northwest, as we heat up to the 90s and 100s.
Tomorrow, the chance for rain increases in the late afternoon hours with more showers and thunderstorms developing, but we’ll also see more triple-digit highs.
Afternoon storms will be possible again Thursday through Saturday though we won’t cool off much going into the weekend.
Have a wonderful Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Getting hotter, with more storms
Amarillo73°F Fair Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas66°F Fair Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart64°F Fair Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 3 mph W
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton68°F Fair Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Good Tuesday morning folks. A few more thunderstorms have popped up overnight, mainly across the southeastern Texas Panhandle. These storms could have gusty winds and occasional lightning but will be dying out a few hours after sunrise as they slowly move south. We are looking at yet another hot day across the High Plains, but thankfully, we’ll see a few more storms on the horizon up to the northwest, as we heat up to the 90s and 100s.