Getting hotter, with more storms

Good Tuesday morning folks. A few more thunderstorms have popped up overnight, mainly across the southeastern Texas Panhandle. These storms could have gusty winds and occasional lightning but will be dying out a few hours after sunrise as they slowly move south. We are looking at yet another hot day across the High Plains, but thankfully, we’ll see a few more storms on the horizon up to the northwest, as we heat up to the 90s and 100s.



Tomorrow, the chance for rain increases in the late afternoon hours with more showers and thunderstorms developing, but we’ll also see more triple-digit highs.



Afternoon storms will be possible again Thursday through Saturday though we won’t cool off much going into the weekend.



Have a wonderful Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin