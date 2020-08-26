Getting hotter before potential rain this weekend

Good Wednesday morning. The trend of above-average heat is still on track, and keeps going until this weekend. With winds generally from the south and southeast, we’ll see temperatures rise to the 90s, with nearly all of us staying below triple-digits. The smoky haze lingers above, as the chance for rain remains very low.



Your Thursday will be a bit hotter but very little changes. Friday, however, highs soar to above 100 for many spots around the panhandles, but we may get to cool off from some storms that move over our northern counties late in the evening.



Thankfully, showers and storms are likely to come back Saturday and Sunday evenings and perhaps Monday as well. We’ll be on a cooling trend going into next week.



Make it a great Wednesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin