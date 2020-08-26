Getting hotter before potential rain this weekend

Clear

Amarillo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Perryton

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Good Wednesday morning. The trend of above-average heat is still on track, and keeps going until this weekend. With winds generally from the south and southeast, we’ll see temperatures rise to the 90s, with nearly all of us staying below triple-digits. The smoky haze lingers above, as the chance for rain remains very low.

Your Thursday will be a bit hotter but very little changes. Friday, however, highs soar to above 100 for many spots around the panhandles, but we may get to cool off from some storms that move over our northern counties late in the evening.

Thankfully, showers and storms are likely to come back Saturday and Sunday evenings and perhaps Monday as well. We’ll be on a cooling trend going into next week.

Make it a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

